FY2019 EPS Estimates for Harsco Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harsco in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSC. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of HSC opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Harsco has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 1,476.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,885 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 2,289.6% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $46,134,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

