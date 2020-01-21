FY2019 EPS Estimates for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HEP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Holly Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HEP. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cfra raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

HEP stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $167,852,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 22.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 535,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 98,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 144,548 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 128,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 124,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

