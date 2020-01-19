FY2019 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Lowered by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HFC. Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

NYSE HFC opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,737,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 639,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?