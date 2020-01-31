FY2019 EPS Estimates for Imax Corp Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:IMAX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Barrington Research lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Imax in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Imax’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Imax has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,497,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,567,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Imax by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 211,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Imax by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 189,858 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Imax by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 186,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

