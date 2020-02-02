FY2019 EPS Estimates for Inogen Inc Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:INGN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Inogen in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Inogen stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $155.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $973.85 million, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 16.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 65.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

