FY2019 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMI. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

KMI opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,867,000 after buying an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 225,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 203,384 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,033.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,889,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,852,000 after buying an additional 341,710 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

