FY2019 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raised by Boenning Scattergood

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lakeland Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LKFN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

