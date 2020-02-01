FY2019 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reduced by William Blair

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.13. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.89.

LPL Financial stock opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $67.11 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $1,207,379.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,404 shares of company stock worth $13,946,921 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in LPL Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 940.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

