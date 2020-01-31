FY2019 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Decreased by Cormark

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.16.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,800. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$753,460.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

