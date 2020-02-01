FY2019 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 60.15 and a current ratio of 136.24. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$20.59 and a one year high of C$27.78.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.63 billion during the quarter.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,256 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total transaction of C$373,380.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,751.50. Also, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,293. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,218 shares of company stock worth $945,767.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

