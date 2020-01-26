FY2019 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Lowered by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Matador Resources stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 149.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Matador Resources by 27.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

