FY2019 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NDAQ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $109.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 480,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,087,000 after purchasing an additional 190,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 127,342 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 861,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,838,000 after purchasing an additional 95,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

