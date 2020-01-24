FY2019 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital raised Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 43.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after buying an additional 5,939,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 18,915.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,639,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 43.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 1,589,912 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

