FY2019 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Decreased by Analyst

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Novartis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $5.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

NVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $93.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Novartis by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

