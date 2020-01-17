FY2019 EPS Estimates for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Boosted by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Novocure in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novocure’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of NVCR opened at $94.38 on Thursday. Novocure has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $98.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 436.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 665,321 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the third quarter worth approximately $42,825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 1,994.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 483,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Novocure by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,357,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,064,000 after acquiring an additional 421,235 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,385,836.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 822,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,905,135.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $13,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 660,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,652,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,977 shares of company stock valued at $45,409,691 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

