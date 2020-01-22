FY2019 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) Cut by B. Riley

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$464.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.05 million.

Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?