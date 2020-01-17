FY2019 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Lifted by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

PE stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

