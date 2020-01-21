FY2019 EPS Estimates for Premier Oil PLC Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premier Oil in a research report issued on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of PMOIY stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

