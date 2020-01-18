FY2019 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:RCM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

R1 RCM stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.14. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 73.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 179.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,308 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

