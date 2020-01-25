FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Lowered by Raymond James

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SSL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

SSL opened at C$9.17 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.18 and a one year high of C$9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 131.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$23.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.00 million.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$184,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 577,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,315,888.80.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

