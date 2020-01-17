FY2019 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Decreased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

NYSE:SIX opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Roedel acquired 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $249,864.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

