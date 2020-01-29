FY2019 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Co Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:SM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $9.55 on Monday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in SM Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SM Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

