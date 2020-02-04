FY2019 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Decreased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $1.58 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $857.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 128,916 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,817,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 126,258 shares during the last quarter.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

