FY2019 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc Cut by William Blair (NYSE:SPGI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $9.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.39. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.27.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $294.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $185.08 and a 1 year high of $299.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.88.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $364,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,257 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

