FY2019 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOY. CIBC cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.10.

TSE TOY opened at C$34.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$29.99 and a 12 month high of C$46.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.16.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$845.16 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

