FY2019 EPS Estimates for Spirit Realty Capital Inc Increased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SRC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,530,000 after buying an additional 763,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after buying an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,695,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,983,000 after buying an additional 111,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,031,000 after buying an additional 373,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,726,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

