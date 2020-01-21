FY2019 EPS Estimates for Stag Industrial Inc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stag Industrial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Read More: What causes a recession?