FY2019 EPS Estimates for STEP Energy Services Ltd. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:STE)

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for STEP Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.98). Raymond James also issued estimates for STEP Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.53 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

