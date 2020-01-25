FY2019 EPS Estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $36.70.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

