FY2019 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Increased by Analyst

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.56). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDOC. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Teladoc Health by 16.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 34,554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $417,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,464 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

