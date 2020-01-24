FY2019 EPS Estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Lowered by KeyCorp (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.86 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $476.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Read More: What causes a recession?