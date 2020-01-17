FY2019 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.02.

VLO stock opened at $91.98 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?