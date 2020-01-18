FY2019 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Cut by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welltower in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

NYSE:WELL opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?