FY2019 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Reduced by Analyst

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2020 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

NYSE XPO opened at $92.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $96.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $12,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

