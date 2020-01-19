FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.49%.

BMTC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

BMTC opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.77. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

