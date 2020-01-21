FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Century Communities Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCS. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $920.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,419.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 50.7% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

