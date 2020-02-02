FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Enerflex Ltd Issued By Raymond James (TSE:EFX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

EFX stock opened at C$10.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $901.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$20.38.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$544.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$527.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

