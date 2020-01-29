FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Golden Star Resources Ltd. Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:GSC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Star Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of GSC stock opened at C$4.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.34. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.36 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$91.76 million for the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

