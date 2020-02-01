FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Issued By Capital One Financial

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.43).

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE:HES opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hess has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Hess by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Cash Flow