FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Horizon Therapeutics PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $324,092.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,968.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,598. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

