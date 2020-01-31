FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ICICI Bank Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IBN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Karfa now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth $149,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 24.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth $273,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

