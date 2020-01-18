FY2020 Earnings Estimate for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Issued By Svb Leerink

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.37). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MOR stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?