FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Patient Home Monitoring Corp. Issued By Beacon Securities (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Patient Home Monitoring in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of CVE PTQ opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Patient Home Monitoring has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16.

About Patient Home Monitoring

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

