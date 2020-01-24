FY2020 Earnings Estimate for R1 RCM Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RCM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after buying an additional 109,554 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

