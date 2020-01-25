FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SFBS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

