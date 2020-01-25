FY2020 Earnings Estimate for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TRST)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRST. BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

