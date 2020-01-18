FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Issued By Imperial Capital

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $5.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.56. Imperial Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of DIS opened at $144.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 571.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 103.6% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

