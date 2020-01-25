FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WPM. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

WPM opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.19, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of -0.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

