FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Zumiez Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $895.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $63,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,215.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 661,135 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 44.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $7,724,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $140,850.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

