FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Issued By Piper Sandler

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $560.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,434,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,554,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $218,821. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

